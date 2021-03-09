Home World First Dogs Athlete and Major – Pitton’s Dogs Fly Out of the White House

The four-legged friends of the US president behaved so badly that they had to leave Washington. They are now living again at Biden’s home in Wilmington.

Aggressive: The three-year-old animal shelter dog Major had to leave the White House.

Photo: Adam Schultz / White House (Keystone)

A month or so later, the White House is dog-free again. After a “bite incident” Three-year-old Major and 13-year-old player The American media broke the news on Monday. You have been back at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware since last week. The youngest of the two German shepherds showed aggressive behavior, jumping and barking, attacking staff and security guards.

In addition, there was a “bite incident” with a bodyguard – it is not known if he was injured in the process. The “first dogs” have not lived in the White House since the end of Barack Obama’s presidency. Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump was the first U.S. president without a dog for more than a century.

Photo: Vin McNami (Getty Images)

Champ has been with Biden and his wife Jill since 2008. Fitness took the German Shepherd Major from the animal shelter in 2018. According to Biden’s team, he was the first animal shelter dog in the White House.

Just recently, the first lady said in an interview that she was dating two-legged friends at her four-home home. “They have to take the elevator, they’m not used to it, they ‘re going to the south meadow, where they are seen by many,” he told NBC. “So it was frantic for me to accommodate and calm everyone down.”

You can also read about: Jackson had a branch, Daft had a cow, and Python had two dogs

Everything was still in order: First Lady Gray (front) and First Lady Jill Biden with Major.

Photo: Trypton (Instagram)

AFP / oli

