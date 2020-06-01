Virgil Abloh criticized for donating only $ 50 to protesters

That’s?

Protesters fired by George Floyd’s death are dragging luxury designer Virgil Abloh for being cheap to support his cause. Abloh, 39, is the artistic director of the Louis Vuitton menswear collection and CEO of the fashion brand Off-White.

Abloh posted on her Instagram stories that she had donated $ 50 to protesters who needed bail money during the days-long turmoil across the country. In Los Angeles, the RSVP gallery, which sells its brand, was looted.

“The Miami Community ~ I’m Insanely Inspired. For Street Kids Who Need Bail Funds [sic] because of George Floyd’s protests, “he wrote in the story, along with a series of posts about looting taking place in luxury stores like his.” If you heal your pain, you can have it, “he wrote in a story.

Other celebrities have publicly shared the amounts of his donations Supporting the Movement in the Last Days: Chrissy Teigen increased her original donation from $ 100,000 to a rescue fund to $ 200,000 after receiving a backlash from her followers.

Twitter erupted in anger at Abloh’s modest contribution, some even briefly changed his Wikipedia page to read Virgil “A-s cheap” Abloh and Virgil “50 $” Abloh. Critics noted that the contribution is about the same cost as a set of Off White markers – on sale.

The Post has contacted Louis Vuitton for comment.