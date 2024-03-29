2024 NFL Draft: Six Smart First-Round Trades Teams Should Make for Mutual Benefit

In an unexpected move, the Philadelphia Eagles have traded with the Minnesota Vikings to move up to the No. 11 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. This is not the first time Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has made a move to trade up in the first round, showing he is willing to make bold moves to secure top talent.

With the No. 11 pick, the Eagles could potentially target a top cornerback or wide receiver to bolster their roster. This trade gives them the opportunity to grab a player they believe can make an immediate impact on the team.

On the other side of the trade, the Vikings now hold the No. 22 pick, which they could use to potentially select a quarterback or address another position of need. If they choose not to go for a quarterback, they have the flexibility to target players in other positions such as edge rusher, cornerback, offensive lineman, or defensive lineman.

In another twist, there are reports that the Eagles may also be looking to make trades with the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire the 16th and 19th draft picks. This would give the Eagles even more opportunities to add key players to their roster and address areas of need.

As the NFL Draft approaches, it will be interesting to see how these trades play out and which players the Eagles and Vikings ultimately select with their picks. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story on Press Stories.