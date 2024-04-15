Home Sports 2024 WNBA Draft: How to Watch and Everything You Need to Know as Caitlin Clark Finds Her Professional Home

Caitlin Clark, the rising star of women’s basketball, is generating a massive buzz ahead of the 2024 WNBA draft. The highly anticipated event is set to take place at the prestigious Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. Clark is widely expected to be selected first overall by the Indiana Fever, thanks to her record-breaking college career and undeniable impact on the sport.

The excitement surrounding Clark’s potential arrival in the WNBA is so palpable that ticket prices for Indiana Fever games have more than doubled in anticipation. Fans are eager to see how Clark will continue to make her mark on the game at the professional level.

While Clark may be the top prospect in this year’s draft, she is not the only impressive talent up for consideration. Other notable prospects include Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, and Kamilla Cardoso. With teams like the Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky, and Dallas Wings holding early picks in the first round, there is sure to be plenty of excitement and drama on draft night.

Fans can catch all the action of the 2024 WNBA draft starting at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. For those unable to tune in on television, the draft can also be streamed live on the ESPN app or fuboTV. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the future of women’s basketball unfold before your eyes.

