USC Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Makes Incredible One-Handed Shot from Behind Bench Before Record-Breaking Game

USC Freshman JuJu Watkins Shines with Record-Breaking Performance

In a recent game against the Colorado Buffaloes, USC freshman JuJu Watkins stole the show with an outstanding performance that left fans and critics alike in awe. The talented young player scored an impressive 42 points, breaking a school record for 30-point games in a single season previously held by the legendary Cheryl Miller.

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb was quick to praise Watkins, describing the game as a “heavyweight fight” and acknowledging the freshman’s exceptional talents on the court. The Trojans’ winning streak was extended with this impressive victory, much to the delight of the team’s supporters.

The game also attracted a number of notable celebrities and athletes, including Spencer Haywood and Matt Barnes, who were in attendance to witness Watkins and USC in action. Watkins herself expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of USC basketball history, paying tribute to the legacy of players like Cheryl Miller who paved the way for future generations of athletes.

With this win, the Trojans improved their record to an impressive 21-4 for the season, putting them in a strong position as they continue their journey towards success. JuJu Watkins’ remarkable performance has undoubtedly solidified her status as a rising star in college basketball, and fans can’t wait to see what she will accomplish next on the court.