Yankees lead radio voice Sterling to retire – Press Stories

Beloved Yankees Broadcaster John Sterling Retires Due to Health Challenges

After 32 years as the lead radio voice of the New York Yankees, John Sterling, 85, has announced his immediate retirement. The decision comes after Sterling has faced health challenges in recent years, prompting him to step away from the broadcast booth.

The Yankees organization will honor Sterling with an on-field ceremony at Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Sterling has been a fixture in the broadcast booth since 1989, calling an impressive 5,420 regular-season games and 211 postseason games for the team.

In a statement, Sterling expressed both happiness and relief in his decision to retire, looking forward to what the future holds. His longtime partner and friend, color analyst Suzyn Waldman, became emotional when discussing his retirement, noting that nothing will ever be the same without Sterling by her side.

While Sterling won’t be calling games for the remainder of the season, Justin Shackil and Emmanuel Berbari will continue to fill in alongside Waldman. The duo will have big shoes to fill, as Sterling’s signature home run calls and unique broadcasting style have been a staple of Yankees broadcasts for multiple generations of fans.

WFAN, the station that broadcasts Yankees games, stated that the team’s radio broadcasts will never quite sound the same without Sterling’s voice, wit, and humor. Fans will surely miss his iconic calls, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of Yankees fans everywhere.