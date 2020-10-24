Formula 1 2020 Season One Command Louis Hamilton may be heading for title success, but the basic play continues to offer fans a wide range of sub-seats to invest in.
The midfield and the two teams are separated by just six points in the F1 builder’s positions as the midfield battle continues to play back and forth.
Hamilton continues to dominate F1 driver standing, while the F1 builder’s iron grip on Mercedes is stronger than ever, but there is still a lot to enjoy beyond the main topics.
The Portuguese Grand Prix teams will now face a new path in Algarve as they breathe midfield battle roar and Max Verstappen into the neck standing of Valteri Pottas.
Check out everything you need to know about the F1 Restart, including the full race calendar and TV details.
F1 2020 calendar on TV
Round 12 – Portuguese Grand Prix
Date: 23 – October 25
Track: Portimao
Round 13 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Date: October 30 – November 1
Track: Imola
Round 14 – Turkish Grand Prix
Date: 13 – November 15
Track: Istanbul
Round 15 – Bahrain Grand Prix
Date: 27 – 29 November
Track: Bahrain
Round 16 – Zakir Grand Prix
Date: 4 – December 6
Track: Bahrain
Round 17 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Date: 11 – December 13
Track: Yas Marina
F1 results
Round 1 – Austrian Grand Prix
Date: 3 – July 5
Track: Red Bull Ring
- Valteri Potas (Mercedes)
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
- Lando Norris (McLaren)
Round 2 – Styrian Grand Prix
Date: 10 – July 12
Track: Red Bull Ring
- Louis Hamilton (Mercedes)
- Valteri Bodos (Mercedes)
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Round 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix
Date: 17 – July 19
Track: Hunger
- Louis Hamilton (Mercedes)
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- Valteri Bodos (Mercedes)
Round 4 – British Grand Prix
Date: 31 July – August 2
Track: Silverstone
- Louis Hamilton (Mercedes)
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
Round 5 – 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
Date: 7 – August 9
Track: Silverstone
- Max Verstappen (red grass)
- Louis Hamilton (Mercedes)
- Valteri Bodos (Mercedes)
Round 6 – Spanish Grand Prix
Date: 14 – August 16
Track: Barcelona-Catalonia round
- Louis Hamilton (Mercedes)
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- Valteri Bodos (Mercedes)
Round 7 – Belgian Grand Prix
Date: 28 – August 30
Track: Spa
- Louis Hamilton (Mercedes)
- Valteri Bodos (Mercedes)
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Round 8 – Italian Grand Prix
Date: 4 – September 6
Track: Monza
- Pierre Casley (Albatross)
- Carlos Science (McLaren)
- Lance Tour (Racing Point)
Round 9 – Tucson Grand Prix
Date: 11 – September 13
Track: Mugello
- Louis Hamilton (Mercedes)
- Valteri Bodos (Mercedes)
- Alex Alban (Red Bull)
Round 10 – Russian Grand Prix
Date: September 25 – 27 September
Track: Sochi
- Valteri Potas (Mercedes)
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- Louis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Round 11 – Eiffel Grand Prix
Date: 9 – October 11
Track: Nurberking
- Louis Hamilton (Mercedes)
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- Daniel Ricciardo (Renault)
What about the rest of the F1 2020 calendar?
As with all games, the F1 2020 calendar also took a lock-related demolition, with numerous races canceled and all remaining Grand Prix scheduled.
Stabilized races are all based in Europe – or make it more complicated than the final length of the calendar – a world tour from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.
Although this is a relatively smooth ride and complicated for Formula 1, it could create more distance for many more races, thereby slowing down the virus’s progress.
Formula 1 on TV
You can watch every training, qualifying and racing session live Sky Sports F1.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £ 18 per month or add the complete game package to their contract for 23 per month.
One race – the British Grand Prix on August 2 – will air live on Channel 4.
Formula 1 live stream online
You can watch F1 races with one Sky Sports Day Pass 99 9.99 or a Monthly pass . At 33.99, all without signing the contract.
Now TV can be streamed on a computer or through applications found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. Now the TV is also available via BT Sport.
Existing Sky Sports customers can stream the Grand Prix directly through the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
Which F1 drivers will be involved in the race?
Mercedes
- Lewis Hamilton – # 44
- Voltaire Botas – # 77
Ferrari
- Sebastian Cut – # 5
- Charles Lecklerk – # 16
Red bull
- Alex Alban – # 23
- Max Verstappen – # 33
McLaren
- Lando Norris – # 4
- Carlos Science – # 55
Renault
- Daniel Ricciardo – # 3
- Stephen O’Connor – # 31
Albatross
- Pierre Casley – # 10
- Daniel Quiat – # 26
Racing Point
- Sergio Perez – # 11
- Lance Walk – # 18
Alfa Romeo
- Kimi R்கikknen – # 7
- Antonio Giovinci – # 99
Haas
- Romaine CrossGene – # 8
- Kevin Magnussen – # 20
Williams
- George Russell – # 63
- Nicholas Lathibi – # 6
When will Formula 1 season end?
The final match of the season is scheduled for Sunday, December 13 in Abu Dhabi.
This will allow for a longer off-season to deliver a solid championship calendar in 2020, while minimizing the risk of crossing the entire world in search of race tracks due to dual titles.
It remains to be seen how the 2021 season will turn out, but you can now expect a familiar calendar that appears to have eased the crisis.
What will happen with F1 2021? News and rumors
We will keep you posted throughout the season with the latest news and rumors about the 2021 season. For now, the season is expected to start in February as usual, with 18 races on billing and many more to be announced.
As for the drivers, Sebastian Vettel will replace Ferrari with Carlos Science Jr. This opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to switch from Renault to McLaren before 2021.
There are likely to be plenty of twists and turns before next season arrives, but for now, let’s soak the 2020 season in all its modified glory!
