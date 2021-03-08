Breakfast: The “tag” period begins | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Hot news

– Panthers: Tag ownership for Taylor Motton

– Bills: Mica Hyde lasts two years

– Broncos: Justin Simmons tagged

Ron Rivera Thanks Alex Smith

Released by Washington last week, Alex Smith received praise from Ron Rivera this Friday, saying the team would never have been in the playoffs without him:

“I had the good fortune to meet Alex Smith this week and we had a real discussion,” Rivera explains. “We discussed last season and the upcoming season. At the end of this meeting, we each came to the point where we had to go our own way, and for the benefit of both parties, Alex promised to release us. I wanted to thank Alex for everything he did for us this season. He made a huge impact on this young list. And his leadership is one of the best results of the season and one of our qualifications for the playoffs. Everyone in Washington would like to congratulate Alex and his family and appreciate everything he has provided for the owner. “

Smith, who won the title of Player of the Year after a terrible left leg injury, will return to the NFL next season.

A new contract for Jason Gells

Philadelphia and Jason Gells have agreed to a new deal. According to Ian Roboport of NFL Media, the rights and the center have agreed to sign a one-year guarantee of $ 9 million and an increase of $ 12 million. The player had already announced on his Instagram that he would continue next season.

The # Eagles And C. Jason Gells has agreed to a new contract for 2021, with a full guarantee of $ 9 million to sign him, with up to $ 12 million possible, sources said. On Instagram he announced that he was back for another season. – Ian Roboport (ap Ropsheet) March 5, 2021

Published by Cardinals Jane Gonzalez

NFL Media’s Mike Carafolo has announced the release of Arizona kicker Jane Gonzalez, who is expected to sign again in the coming weeks.

This activity is practice for the owner as the banned free agent was on the player injury list at the end of the season.

The Lions contract has been restructured for Jamie Collins

Detroit is trying to restructure Jamie Collins’ contract. According to NFL Media’s Mike Caroflow, the linebacker will receive $ 9 million next season, and to free up space, the Lions will reduce the number of years removed from their contract to a total of $ 11.9 million. Collins, who came to the Lions in 2019 for 3 years and guaranteed 18 million, has played in 14 games in 2020, with 101 blocks, 1 excuse and 1 interception and 3 forced stumbles.

Transactions

– The Vikings announced on Twitter that they had posted Day Hayes And Kotria Tankersley (CB).

– Justin Ellis (DT) Ravens will be extended for an additional year. The owner announced it this Friday.

– Tennessee announced its full-time resignation this Friday Carrie Blazing Lion For an additional year.

– Kicker Tristan Wiscaino Concluded a contract with the chargers. He played in a match in 2020 with 49 players for 3 field goals and 2 successful extra points.

– Riders will be released Richie Incognito (G). (NFL Media)