Top Landing Spots for 2024 NFL Drafts Top QBs After Latest Signings and Trades

Top quarterback prospect Drake Maye continues to impress as he maintains his position as the top quarterback and No. 3 overall prospect on B/R’s NFL Draft Scouting Department’s big board. With his arm strength and ability to throw deep passes, Maye is seen as a strong fit for the Washington Commanders’ receivers.

The recent additions of center Tyler Biadasz and guard Nick Allegretti have improved Washington’s offensive line, providing the quarterback with more time to throw. Biadasz, who surrendered just three sacks and 25 total pressures on over 650 pass protection snaps last season, brings a solid presence to the line. Allegretti, who earned a 70.2 pass-blocking grade while filling in for Joe Thuney during the playoffs, adds to the overall strength of the unit.

Maye will also have strong check-down options in running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Zach Ertz, which will help the young quarterback transition smoothly to the NFL. However, there is still a need for Washington to address the left tackle position, as last year’s starter Charles Leno Jr. remains unsigned and would be a solid option to bring back to the team.

As Maye prepares for the upcoming NFL season, all eyes will be on him to see if he can live up to the expectations set by his impressive college career. With a strong supporting cast and improvements on the offensive line, Maye has all the tools he needs to succeed with the Washington Commanders. Stay tuned for more updates on Maye’s progress as the season approaches.