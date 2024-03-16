Up to 5.8 million children suffer from long COVID according to study. A mother shares her emotional search for answers.

According to a recent study, as many as 5.8 million young people are currently suffering from long COVID, a condition where symptoms persist for months after the initial infection. Parents, like Amanda Goodhart, are facing challenges as they seek answers and treatment for their children with long COVID.

Goodhart’s 6-year-old son Logan has been experiencing persistent symptoms, including headaches, loss of taste and smell, brain fog, and pain, even after contracting COVID multiple times. In addition, Logan also has circulatory and gastrointestinal issues and struggles with fatigue from simple tasks. Goodhart is one of many parents dealing with the unpredictable and varying symptoms of long COVID in children.

While most children with long COVID eventually recover over months, about a third continue to experience symptoms even a year later. Long COVID in children can also increase the risk of developing type 1 diabetes and multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a potentially deadly condition.

More research is needed to effectively understand and treat pediatric long COVID. Goodhart is advocating for more attention and resources to be devoted to studying and treating long COVID in children. With the number of young people suffering from long COVID on the rise, it is crucial to find ways to support and care for those affected by this lingering condition.