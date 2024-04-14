Press Stories: Bird flu outbreak raises concerns about safety of milk and eggs

An outbreak of bird flu has been reported in U.S. dairy cows, affecting over two dozen herds in eight different states. Health officials are emphasizing that there is a low risk to the public and the safety of the food supply is not at risk.

This marks the first time that the virus has been detected in cattle, with experts suspecting that it was spread through exposure to wild birds. Symptoms in infected cows include reduced milk supply and lethargy, but they typically recover within two weeks.

U.S. egg producers are keeping a close eye on the situation after the virus was found in chickens. However, there is no evidence that the virus can be spread through pasteurized or properly cooked food. So far, only two people in the U.S. have been infected with bird flu, both of whom have fully recovered.

Despite federal warnings, sales of raw milk have been increasing. It is important to note that only dairy cows, not beef cattle, have been infected or shown signs of illness. Cal-Maine Foods, a major egg producer, has temporarily halted operations after detecting the virus in their chickens. However, there is no risk to eggs currently on the market.

While properly cooked eggs are still considered safe to eat, there is caution that the situation could change as the pathogen evolves. It is recommended to stay informed and follow any updates from health officials regarding the bird flu outbreak.