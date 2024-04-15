What Happens To Your Body When You Drink Soda Every Day: Experts Explain And Its Kind Of Shocking

Registered dietitian Vandana Angelone is urging people to cut back on their soda consumption for the sake of their health. Instead of reaching for a can of soda, Angelone suggests replacing it with alternatives that cater to individual preferences.

According to Angelone, some options to consider as substitutes for soda include sparkling coffee, canned matcha, sparkling water with fruit, or kombucha. However, she warns against replacing soda with other caffeinated drinks, especially if experiencing headaches. Instead, Angelone advises gradually cutting back on caffeine to avoid withdrawal symptoms.

In addition to swapping out soda for healthier alternatives, Angelone emphasizes the importance of maintaining regular eating habits and staying hydrated to keep energy levels up. Replacing soda with other fluids can also help prevent dehydration symptoms.

Angelone stresses that transitioning from daily soda consumption to an occasional indulgence can lead to long-term health benefits. By making small changes to their beverage choices, individuals can improve their overall well-being and reduce their risk of health issues associated with excessive soda consumption.

Next time you reach for a soda, consider trying one of Angelone’s recommended alternatives. Your body will thank you for it in the long run.