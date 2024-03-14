Analyzing the Impact of the Calvin Ridley Signing on the Titans Draft Strategy

The Tennessee Titans made a big splash in free agency by signing wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a lucrative four-year, $92 million deal with $50 million fully guaranteed. The move sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some questioning if the Titans overpaid for Ridley while others were excited about the team adding another dynamic receiver to their roster.

Ridley’s addition significantly strengthens the Titans’ receiving corps, which already includes DeAndre Hopkins, Kyle Philips, and Treylon Burks. This could potentially impact the team’s draft strategy, as the need for a wide receiver may no longer be a top priority in the upcoming NFL draft.

With Ridley on board, experts predict that the Titans may shift their focus to selecting a tackle in the first round of the draft. Joe Alt is a potential target for the team, as they look to address the tackle position, which has yet to be addressed in free agency.

Despite making multiple additions in free agency, the Titans have not addressed the tackle position, which is believed to be deeper in this year’s draft class than in free agency. It is likely that the team will prioritize adding a talented tackle in the first round of the draft to further solidify their roster for the upcoming season.