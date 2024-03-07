Plastic Discovered in Over 50% of Plaques From Clogged Arteries

A recent study conducted by researchers in Italy has found alarming levels of microplastics in the fatty deposits removed during artery procedures. The study, which analyzed the health outcomes of 257 patients, revealed that nearly 60 percent of the patients had polyethylene and 12 percent had polyvinyl chloride in their plaques.

Furthermore, patients who had microplastics in their plaques were found to be twice as likely to experience stroke, heart attack, or death after 34 months. The presence of microplastics was measured using pyrolysis-gas chromatography-mass spectrometry and confirmed using stable isotopes analysis. Plastic fragments were even observed inside immune cells and fatty plaques, leading to higher levels of inflammatory markers in these patients.

This groundbreaking study raises important questions about the impact of reducing exposure to microplastics on cardiovascular health. With plastic production on the rise over the past two decades, it is crucial that more research is conducted to understand the link between microplastics and cardiovascular disease.

The study, which has been published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine, sheds light on the potential dangers of microplastics in our bodies and underscores the need for further investigation and action to protect public health.