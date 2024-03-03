Wife of Chadwick Boseman Promotes Early Colorectal Cancer Detection in Massachusetts

Simone Ledward-Boseman, the wife of the late actor Chadwick Boseman, recently made a visit to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston to raise awareness for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Boseman, who tragically passed away from colorectal cancer at the young age of 43, was best known for his iconic role in the movie “Black Panther.”

During her visit, Ledward-Boseman, who is a singer and was also Boseman’s caregiver during his battle with cancer, spoke at the Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer Center at Dana-Farber. She shared her experience and emphasized the importance of early detection and screenings for colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer is a significant public health issue, particularly among young adults. It is the leading cause of cancer deaths in men under 50 and the second leading cause in women of the same age group. Shockingly, the number of colorectal cancer cases is on the rise, increasing by one to two percent annually.

Moreover, colorectal cancer disproportionately affects Black Americans, who are at a higher risk of developing and dying from the disease compared to other racial groups. Statistics show that Black Americans are 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer and 40% more likely to die from it.

Ledward-Boseman’s visit to Dana-Farber shines a spotlight on the importance of early detection, screening, and education about colorectal cancer. Her advocacy for awareness and prevention serves as a tribute to her late husband and aims to make a positive impact on the fight against this deadly disease.