Press Stories: Latest NFL Rumors Heading into 2024 Scouting Combine Week

Washington Commanders Quarterback Sam Howell’s Future Uncertain as Team Eyes Potential Trade

Despite an intriguing season statistically, Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell finds himself in uncertain waters as the team considers handing over the reins to either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye for the 2024 season.

Howell, who amassed an impressive 3,946 passing yards and 21 touchdowns in 2023, also struggled with a league-worst 21 interceptions. His future with the Commanders is now hanging in the balance as reports indicate strong interest from several teams around the league.

One potential suitor for Howell is the New York Jets, who are currently without a clear successor to veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, the Jets may face obstacles in acquiring Howell, as Washington is rumored to be seeking a third-round pick in exchange.

Acquiring Howell could offer the Jets a promising young quarterback with potential to surpass their current starter, Zach Wilson. As the offseason unfolds, all eyes will be on whether Washington decides to make Howell available for trade and which team will ultimately take a chance on the talented yet polarizing quarterback. Stay tuned to Press Stories for the latest developments in this evolving story.