Home Sports 10 observations: DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmu lead Bulls to comeback victory over Pelicans

10 observations: DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmu lead Bulls to comeback victory over Pelicans

Feb 26, 2024 0 Comments

In a thrilling game, the Chicago Bulls came from behind to secure a 114-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on the road. The Bulls, trailing by 12 points in the third quarter, showed their resilience by making multiple clutch plays, including a crucial 3-pointer by DeMar DeRozan.

With this win, the Bulls improved their league-leading record in clutch minutes played to 18-14, showcasing their ability to perform under pressure. Despite missing key players at power forward, the Bulls managed to contain Zion Williamson in the final moments of the game to secure the win.

Ayo Dosunmu was a standout performer for the Bulls, putting up 21 points and dishing out eight assists. Dosunmu also extended his streak of making at least two 3-pointers to six games. Head coach Billy Donovan’s strategic decisions, such as opting not to play the double-big lineup, proved to be crucial in the team’s success.

Contributions from Coby White, who scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds, were also vital in the Bulls’ victory. The team’s offense thrived with 29 assists, 15 second-chance points, and strong free-throw shooting.

In a move to bolster their roster, the Bulls signed guard Andrew Funk to a two-way contract, adding to their shooting prowess. Fans can stay informed about all things Chicago sports by signing up for the All Access Daily newsletter.

See also  Sydney Roosters veteran Mitch Aubusson to retire

You May Also Like

NFL officials meet to discuss altering kickoff rule

USC Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Makes Incredible One-Handed Shot from Behind Bench Before Record-Breaking Game

Injury to Dukes Kyle Filipowski during court storming after Wake Forests victory

UFC Mexico City Predictions – Press Stories

Tee Higgins Informed by Bengals of Franchise Tag Decisio

Joel Klatt Ranks Top Quarterbacks as Prospects Since 2012

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *