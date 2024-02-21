Joel Klatt Ranks Top Quarterbacks as Prospects Since 2012

The Next Generation of Quarterbacks: Ranking the Top Prospects According to FOX’s Joel Klatt

In the world of professional football, the quarterback position is perhaps the most scrutinized and coveted. From Andrew Luck to Patrick Mahomes, the top quarterback prospects of each generation have always garnered a lot of attention and debate.

A recent ranking by FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt has once again sparked discussion among football fans. Klatt, known for his in-depth analysis and strong opinions, has ranked the top quarterbacks to enter the league as prospects, focusing on their potential rather than their NFL results.

According to Klatt, Andrew Luck is considered the top quarterback prospect of this generation, ahead of legendary quarterbacks like Peyton Manning and John Elway. It has been twelve years since the Luck-Griffin draft, and in that time seven quarterbacks have been selected No. 1 overall.

One of the most interesting cases in recent memory is that of Patrick Mahomes. Despite his undeniable talent, Mahomes was selected 10th overall in the draft and faced doubts due to coming from an Air Raid offense. However, he has since proven his critics wrong and become one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

Looking ahead, Klatt believes that either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye will be the first on his list to not go No. 1 overall in their draft class. Williams is currently the consensus top pick, while Maye is not expected to be selected first overall but is still considered a top quarterback prospect according to Klatt.

As the NFL draft approaches, all eyes will be on these young quarterbacks as they look to make their mark on the league. With Klatt’s rankings stirring up debate among fans and analysts, it promises to be an exciting time for football enthusiasts everywhere.