JJ Redick on Doc Rivers: Its always an excuse- from Press Stories

Former NBA player JJ Redick recently made headlines for criticizing his former coach, Doc Rivers, for his lack of accountability and tendency to make excuses during his coaching career. Redick accused Rivers of throwing his teams under the bus and not taking responsibility for his actions.

During an appearance on First Take, sports analyst Stephen A. Smith echoed Redick’s sentiments, highlighting Rivers’ history of making excuses despite his coaching successes with various teams and star players. Despite coaching numerous superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Rivers has only one championship ring to show for it.

In response to Redick’s comments, current NBA player Patrick Beverley took to Twitter to defend Rivers, mentioning how the coach once saved Redick’s career. This sparked a social media feud between the former teammates, with both sides exchanging jabs online.

The feud between Redick and Beverley could potentially continue on their respective podcast platforms for the rest of the week, providing plenty of entertainment for fans and analysts alike. With Redick’s criticism of Rivers gaining traction, it remains to be seen if more analysts or former players will speak out against the coach in the future.

This ongoing drama between former players and coaches serves as a reminder of the complexities within the sports world and the relationships that exist both on and off the court.