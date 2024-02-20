Geno achieves 2nd place on all-time wins list in UConns victory over Creighton

UConn Coach Geno Auriemma Achieves Milestone Win and Reflects on Team’s Success

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma has made history by surpassing Mike Krzyzewski for the second-most wins by a head coach in Division I men’s or women’s college basketball. Auriemma’s 1,203rd career win comes at a time when he is leading the Huskies through a challenging season marked by injuries.

Despite facing setbacks in recent years, Auriemma has led UConn to their 11th consecutive and 30th overall conference regular-season title with an undefeated record in Big East play. Reflecting on the season, Auriemma expressed that he now appreciates winning in a different way, particularly in light of the team’s struggles.

Key players Aaliyah Edwards and Paige Bueckers have been instrumental in UConn’s success, with Bueckers announcing her decision to return to Storrs for another season. Auriemma, who has not set a firm timeline for retirement, has shown his passion for coaching and the importance of savoring victories after facing adversity.

Looking ahead, Auriemma is set to return next season alongside Bueckers as the team aims for continued success. Currently ranked as a No. 3 seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology, UConn’s future looks bright under the leadership of the legendary coach. Stay tuned for more updates on the Huskies’ journey as they strive for greatness on the court.