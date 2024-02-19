Ohio State shocks No. 2 Purdue, caps tumultuous week with signature win

In a stunning turn of events, the Value City Arena was nearly vacant hours before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 2 Purdue on Sunday. The only presence was a group of scarlet-clad ushers and arena personnel, setting the stage for an unexpected outcome.

Interim coach Jake Diebler stepped up to lead the Buckeyes to a thrilling 73-69 victory over Purdue, following the sudden firing of coach Chris Holtmann. This win against a top-five team marked Ohio State’s first since their triumph over No. 1 Duke in 2021.

Despite Purdue’s impressive record, Ohio State took the lead for the final 22 minutes and 28 seconds of the game. Jamison Battle and Zed Key played crucial roles in securing the victory, with key steals and successful free throws.

In a moment of jubilation, fans stormed the court to celebrate Diebler and the team’s remarkable performance. The Buckeyes showcased their determination by pulling out all the stops, with appearances from program legends and recognition of past achievements.

Standout performances from Devin Royal and Bruce Thornton were instrumental in Ohio State’s success on the court. Though the Buckeyes started slow, they rallied to take the lead in the first half and never looked back, ultimately clinching the win.

To stay updated on the latest Ohio State basketball news, fans can tune in to podcasts and follow the team’s progress closely. The Buckeyes have certainly made a statement with this victory, proving they are a force to be reckoned with in the college basketball arena.