Feb 18, 2024 0 Comments

In a groundbreaking move, the FDA has approved the use of iloprost (Aurlumyn) as the first medication to treat severe frostbite. Originally designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, iloprost is a vasodilator that works by opening blood vessels and preventing blood clotting in cases of dangerously cold extremities.

Severe frostbite, characterized by white or blue skin and fluid-filled blisters, can lead to permanent damage or even amputation if not treated promptly. The approval of iloprost marks a significant advancement in the medical field, as it has been shown in a clinical trial of 47 adults with severe frostbite to effectively reduce the risk of amputations.

Dr. Siegel, a respected clinical professor of medicine, has expressed his enthusiasm for this breakthrough in treatment. He emphasized the importance of Aurlumyn in preventing the need for amputations among patients with severe frostbite.

However, it is important to note that Aurlumyn does come with some potential side effects, including heart palpitations, accelerated heart rate, nausea, and headache. As a result, it is crucial that this medication is administered under the supervision of a physician.

Overall, the approval of iloprost (Aurlumyn) represents a significant step forward in the treatment of severe frostbite, potentially changing the lives of those at risk of losing fingers and toes to this serious condition.

