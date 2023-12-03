Week 13 NFL Predictions: 49ers Seek Revenge, Saints Upset Lions, Steelers Dominate Cardinals

Author Finds Success in Week’s NFL Picks, Hopes for Strong December

In the latest edition of NFL picks, the author for Press Stories had a solid performance, finishing with an 8-7-1 record against the spread and a 9-7 straight up record. Despite the winning record, the author expressed some reservation, citing the belief that the week’s matchups were not particularly challenging.

One of the main highlights of the week was the remarkable performance of the author’s co-worker, Dave Richard, who finished with an impressive 14-1-1 against the spread record. This further solidified the author’s perception that this particular week lacked tough matchups.

When considering the entire season, the author’s record now stands at 88-85-7 against the spread and 108-72 straight up. As December approaches, the author hopes to have a strong showing and finish well above .500 in both categories.

Looking ahead to this week’s games, one matchup that stands out is the clash between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams are vying for playoff spots, making this game crucial for their respective chances. The author predicts a dominant win for the Cowboys, who have been showing impressive form.

Another game to watch is the matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the struggling New England Patriots. The Chargers, led by their capable quarterback, are expected to defeat the Patriots, who have been struggling on the offensive end.

The Detroit Lions’ defense is a concern, and this could lead to a high-scoring affair when they face off against the New Orleans Saints. The author predicts a shootout, with the Saints ultimately coming out on top.

In the contest between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jets, the Falcons are favored due to the Jets’ offensive struggles. However, the author expects a close game as the Jets aim to prove themselves.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense has seen improvements under a new coordinator, giving them an advantage in their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The author predicts a victory for the Steelers.

A closely contested game is expected between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans, as they meet in a division game. The author believes the Titans’ home field advantage will secure them the win.

The Miami Dolphins, despite being favored, face a tough challenge against the Commanders. The author predicts a close game, with the Commanders’ quarterback, Sam Howell, performing well.

The Houston Texans are expected to bounce back from their loss to the Jaguars and defeat the Denver Broncos in a tightly contested matchup.

Despite recent changes, including the firing of their coach, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are predicted to come out on top against the Carolina Panthers.

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to defeat the Browns in their second straight road game, as they continue to showcase their strong form.

The San Francisco 49ers, with their solid defense, are favored to win against the struggling Philadelphia Eagles.

In a game that is predicted to be a tight contest, the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to narrowly defeat the Green Bay Packers, who had a rest before the game.

Lastly, the Jacksonville Jaguars are favored to win against the Bengals, who will be without their star quarterback Joe Burrow due to injury.

As football enthusiasts eagerly await the upcoming NFL week, fans will be keeping a close eye on these matchups to see if the author’s predictions hold true. Will the author continue their winning streak? Only time will tell.