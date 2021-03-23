MLB at a Glance: Aaron Nola | Albert Pujols day by day

Aaron Nola on the Mount to start the Phillies season

Jack Wheeler gets GO the next day.

Joe Girardi announced the start of the opening day for Aaron Nola Bliss. Jack Wheeler will start the second game. – Mark Finesand (e Finesand) March 22, 2021

Many deals are still pending at Red Sox

Among the players whose contract negotiations have not yet progressed are Eduardo Rodriguez, Raphael Devers and Alex Verdugo.

As reported here: As of last week, the Red Sox have seen zero improvement in extensions with Rodriguez, Devers, and Verduco. In most cases, there is no speech. More time for the opening day, of course. https://t.co/ckXNxAeHv6 – Chris Cotillo (h Criscotillo) March 22, 2021

Minute Maid Park will move from the gradual reception of supporters to the stands

The Astros Stadium will be filled to a maximum of 50% in April.

Albert Pujols will be evaluated on a daily basis

He came out of today’s game with a sprained left wrist.

Albert Bujols left today’s game with a left wrist injury. The x-rays were negative and he is considered day to day. – Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) March 22, 2021

Jose Leclerc will be sidelined for a while

He struggles with pain in his elbow.

Same story for Diamondback’s Jack Callan, who also misses playing time.

# Relapses Jack Colon was scratched with a right lateral forearm sore. Still to be evaluated. He has been receiving treatment for 10 days. – Steve Gilbert (teSteveGilbertMLB) March 22, 2021

Focus on Christian speech

The Braves Offfielder has a full arm.