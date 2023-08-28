Ultimate Buffalo Bills 53-man roster projection showcases ingenious roster maneuvering

Title: Buffalo Bills GM Implements Strategic Roster Selection Methods for 2021 Season

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is known for his innovative roster management techniques, and this year’s final cuts to determine the team’s 53-player roster are expected to showcase his creative approach once again. Building on the success of previous years, Beane looks to solidify the Bills’ chances for the upcoming season.

One of the major decisions on Beane’s plate revolves around the quarterback position. Both Josh Allen and Kyle Allen are anticipated to secure their spots on the roster, while Matt Barkley is expected to be released. This move further cements the Bills’ confidence in the young guns, Allen and Allen, as they continue to lead the team’s offense.

Moving on to the running back position, a mix of familiar faces and new talent is likely to make the cut. The predicted lineup includes James Cook, Damien Harris, Latavius Murray, and Reggie Gilliam. Unfortunately, Darrynton Evans, Jordan Mims, and Ty Johnson don’t seem to have met the criteria this season and will be left off the roster.

Among the wide receivers, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty, Trent Sherfield, Justin Shorter, and Khalil Shakir prove to be advantageous for the team and are expected to make the final roster. Players such as Andy Isabella, Dezmon Patmon, KeeSean Johnson, Isaiah Coulter, Tyrell Shavers, Marcell Aleman, and Bryan Thompson, while talented, will not continue their journey with the Bills.

Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, and Quintin Morris are projected to be the tight ends who will make the cut, while Jace Sternberger and Joel Wilson will not be part of the final 53-man roster.

On the offensive line, Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown, Ryan Van Demark, David Quessenberry, Mitch Morse, Connor McGovern, O’Cyrus Torrence, David Edwards, and Ryan Bates are all expected to secure their spots. Unfortunately, Alec Anderson, Ike Boettger, Greg Mancz, Nick Broeker, Kevin Jarvis, Richard Gouraige, and Garrett McGhin will be released.

The defensive line will consist of Greg Rousseau, Leonard Floyd, Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa, Ed Oliver, Kingsley Jonathan, DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips, and Poona Ford. Beane has made the difficult decision to cut players including Shaq Lawson, Kendal Vickers, Kameron Cline, Eli Ankou, Cortez Broughton, and D.J. Dale.

The linebackers making the roster are projected to be Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, Tyler Matakevich, and Baylon Spector. Unfortunately for A.J. Klein, Travin Howard, and DaShaun White, they will not be among the chosen few.

In the cornerback position, a strong lineup is expected with Tre’Davious White, Christian Benford, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, and Siran Neal. Conversely, Ja’Marcus Ingram, Alex Austin, and Kyron Brown will be let go.

The safety position looks promising with Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, and Cam Lewis securing their spots on the roster. Dean Marlowe, Jared Mayden, and Zayne Anderson will not be continuing their journey with the Bills.

Lastly, in the special teams’ department, Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, and Reid Ferguson will be trusted to handle the kicking, punting, and long-snapping duties, respectively.

Beane’s creative approach and careful consideration of player talent have resulted in a highly competitive Buffalo Bills roster for the 2021 season. With the final cuts nearing completion, fans eagerly await the beginning of an exciting season with high hopes for their beloved team.