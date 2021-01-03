Home Sports NFL – Adam Case and the Jets are over

NFL – Adam Case and the Jets are over

NFL Network’s Ian Roboport reports that the New York Jets have decided to cut ties with their head coach Adam Case after Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Among the next choices to change the case are the names of Rapport Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Benemy, Golds defensive coordinator Matt Efferflus, Ravens defensive coordinator Dan Martindale, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. There will also be names of college football coaches like Matt Campbell, Jim Harbaugh and Dan Mullen.

In two seasons with the Jets, Case has nine wins and 22 defeats. The Jets had a bad start to the season, losing the first 13 games of the season, before recording two wins in their last two games against the Rams and the Browns.

These victories won the first selection of the next draft in the Jets. It will eventually be the first Jaguar to choose.

