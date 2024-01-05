Memphis basketball survives at Tulsa with Jahvon Quinerlys clutch shot: 5 key takeaways

No. 15 Memphis Tigers Secure Seventh Consecutive Victory with Thrilling Win over Tulsa

In an intense battle on the court, the No. 15 Memphis basketball team managed to clinch a close victory over Tulsa, with a final score of 78-75. The win marked their seventh consecutive victory, keeping their winning streak alive.

The game came down to the wire, with Jahvon Quinerly shining for Memphis in the final moments. With only 4 seconds left on the clock and the score tied at 75, Quinerly delivered a last-second 3-pointer that ultimately sealed the win for his team.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin once again showcased his skills and proved to be a key player for Memphis. In a previous game, Tomlin achieved an impressive 15-and-15 double-double, displaying his dominance on both ends of the floor. His performance in this game played a crucial role in Memphis’ hard-fought road victory against Tulsa.

Despite battling illness, David Jones, Memphis’ leading scorer, managed to overcome adversity and contribute significantly to his team’s success. Jones scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds during the game, proving his determination and resilience.

However, Tulsa had standout moments as well. PJ Haggerty put on an impressive first-half performance, scoring 17 points and showing his prowess on the court. He finished the game with a remarkable 27 points to his name.

Unfortunately, the game was not without its share of injuries. Caleb Mills suffered a painful blow during the match, injuring his left knee. The injury was severe enough for Mills to require the assistance of the team’s athletic trainer and strength coach as he was carried off the court.

While Tulsa struggled with their three-point shooting in the first half, they managed to improve their performance in the second half. Utilizing three-pointers, they closed the gap on the Tigers and made a valiant effort to stage a comeback.

Carlous Williams played a significant role in Tulsa’s attempted comeback, making four 3-pointers and accumulating a total of 16 points in the game.

With this latest triumph, Memphis extends their winning streak to seven games, boasting an impressive overall record of 12-2 and 1-0 in conference play. The team will now seek to carry their momentum forward as they prepare for their next game. On the other hand, Tulsa will be looking to bounce back from their defeat and regain their winning form.

