Florida Gators beat No. 16 Alabama 105-87 in Final Game

In a thrilling home game, the Florida Gators secured a dominating 105-87 victory over the 16th-ranked Alabama team. Junior guard Richard led the charge for the Gators with an impressive 23 points, closely followed by junior guard Clark with 22 points.

Grad transfers Samuel and Pullin also made significant contributions on their “Senior Night”, helping the Gators secure their 10th victory in the last 13 games. The team’s success was reflected in their shooting percentage, making 47 percent of their shots and sinking a season-high 40 of 46 free throws.

The win not only solidified the Gators’ position in the NCAA Tournament at-large berth but also added another Quadrant 1 win to their postseason resume. The team’s stellar defensive effort held Alabama to a mere 21.7 percent from beyond the arc, stifling their 3-point shooting abilities.

Looking ahead, Florida will conclude their regular season on the road against Vanderbilt, with hopes of carrying their momentum into the postseason. Richard’s standout performance in this game, following struggles in the previous two games, positions him as a potential X-factor for the team’s success in the upcoming playoffs.

Overall, the Gators’ impressive victory over Alabama showcased their strength and depth as a team, leaving fans and analysts alike excited for what they will bring to the postseason.