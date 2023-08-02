Online tools to record your screen for free

If you want to record your desktop or laptop screen, you’ll usually need to find and download a tool. Here are five online screen recording tools to avoid installing the app on your system.

Most of us can record our screens infrequently. This is often a one-off situation where you need screen recording rather than a persistent problem. So, why download an app you’ve never heard of?

Instead, there are many free online screen recording tools without downloading. Here are five of the best for you to try.

At the top of this list, we have FlexClip. FlexClip is a great little online screen recording tool if you’re looking for an all-in-one solution.

Getting started with FlexClip is easy. All you have to do is click the button in the middle of the screen to start recording. At this point, you can also select the audio recording you want to complete using the options for your microphone, whether you want to record audio, your system audio, or neither.

The recording process is straightforward. You can choose from pages, windows, or tabs, although the specifications may vary based on your browser. Once you’ve selected what you want to record, FlexClip will begin to do so.

It’s worth noting that sometimes a pop-up warns you that FlexClip is recording your screen. This is nothing more than a handy reminder, although it will appear in your final recordings if you don’t choose to hide it.

FlexClip has a limit of 10 minutes per recording, which is sufficient for most uses. However, if you need more than this, you may need to record multiple times or consider another option from this list.

What’s excellent about FlexClip is that you can download your recording immediately, but you can freely edit it. FlexClip is also a video editing program, and when you click to download, your recording will be loaded directly into the editor.

Screen Recorder Online might be the best option if you’re looking for something more straightforward with fewer features. It’s an easy tool to start, making it great if you need to record something quickly for a few seconds.

The options here are pretty basic and entirely on the same page. The basics are all here, though, like options to record your browser’s audio or your microphone’s audio while recording. Your recording also appears in Screen Recorder Online while recording in real-time, which is a great way to check the right tab or window quickly.

The exciting thing about Screen Recorder Online is that there is no watermark and maximum recording time. You can record as much as you need for as long as you need without any complications.

Movavi’s free online screen recorder may be the solution for those needing to record your screen and your webcam simultaneously.

Using this screen recorder is very simple. All you have to do is select your desired options and start recording. The beauty here is that you can mix and match any options.

For example, if you want to record a presentation, you can simultaneously record your microphone and webcam. The screen recorder then overlays it on your screen.

The downside is that Movavi Screen Recorder puts a watermark on everything you record. You can remove this by purchasing a premium subscription, but if you’re looking for free tools, you can find the watermark on this service to limit you online.

If you’re looking to produce something heavily edited or of a professional standard, Kapwing might be the right choice.

If you have yet to hear of Kapwing, it’s an online suite of video editing tools allowing you to change videos online wholly. Part of it includes recording the screen and adding it to the editing software.

Screen Recorder itself is harder to find than some of the other entries on this list, as it’s hidden away in a side menu, but once found, it works pretty decently.

There is a 15-minute recording limit, but once you’re happy with what you’ve recorded, the project is automatically added to the Kapwing editor.

It’s worth noting, however, that Kapwing prints a watermark on every video you produce. You can get around this by paying for a premium subscription, but doing so will make the tool no longer free. If you want to edit your video, you can use a free online editor without watermarks or other hidden restrictions.

5. RecordCast Screen Recorder

RecordCast Screen Recorder is a free online tool that allows you to record your Windows screen easily. This software is excellent for creating tutorials, demos, or other video tutorials. Its interface is user-friendly, making it easy to start screen recording.

RecordCast also offers many features, including adding your own audio or music, customizing recording settings, and editing the video once you’ve finished recording. Overall, RecordCast is a reliable and versatile screen recording tool worth considering if you require a reliable Windows screen recording tool.

Features in RecordCast:

Free and online

User-friendly interface

Customize recording settings

Video editing tools available

No watermark

Compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems.

You don’t need to download anything to record your screen.

As you can see, there are plenty of free options to record your screen without downloading an app you’re not sure you trust. What each app offers is different, but since they’re all free, there’s no reason not to try them all out and see which one works.