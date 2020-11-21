Speaking of: What are you playing this weekend? – Release 351

Yes! There are no limits to the game! It has been a long week for everyone in Europe, but now the PlayStation 5 is so much more than just around the world, we can finally enjoy it together. Well, suppose you were able to find one for sure.

Sami Parker, editor

Apparently it’s been a tiring month, so I expect to be able to play some games this weekend without noticing everything. I will finish some things in NBA 2K21 before starting with the spirits of monsters.

Robert Ramsay, Assistant Editor

The PS5 is finally here, and I’ll be playing a spin this weekend. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, and Godfall are all on the agenda. (Current-Gen!) My initial posts on the console were really positive.

Stephen Dailpi, co-editor

Like many of you, my PS5 has finally arrived, so I’ll be fully diving into the next gen things this weekend. After sampling into Astro’s game room, I would love to see PS5 versions of games like Bucksnox and DIRD5, as well as Over Cook: All You Can Eat. There is so much to gain!

Liam Kraft, Senior Staff Writer

Once, I was spoiled for choice! The PS5 has finally arrived, so I’ve got Marvel’s Spider-Man: a set of Miles Morals, Demon Souls and other games. I need to reconsider my PS5 judgment and Godfall on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Graham Banas, Critic

Although my PS5 was out of delivery late last week, it really showed up this week, so now I’m excited to order everything, using the new generation all the time. I will be working on some reviews over the weekend, including The Bottle, The Observer and “Why there is no folder system to organize things on the PS5 ?!”

Simon Fitzgerald, Critic

Since I got my hands on a PS5, it will close for me on a weekend. I’m glad I wouldn’t go out anywhere to keep me busy with Astro’s Playroom, Bucksnocks, Spider-Man, Sockboy and Demon Souls.

Will it be PS5 all weekend? Or are you digging something in your PS4? As always, let us know in the comments section below.