Xiaomi works on a foldable phone with a 108 camera: Report

Xiaomi works on the new foldable phone, which comes with a 108 megapixel camera. The good news is, we can look at the phone early next year. These details were extracted from the MIUI 12 code Everyone Among XDA developers. The code speaks to a foldable device called a "cetus" that runs on the Android 11 based MIUI version. Since the public release of MIUI is still limited to the Android 10 version, it is recommended that the device be announced soon. Going into that timeline, it should come as no surprise that Xiaomi is releasing the product in MWC 2021.

Details also refer to the phone powered by the Snapdragon 800 chipset. It may be the latest Snapdragon 865+ processor with 5G connectivity support. Or maybe not quite possible, but it could be the Snapdragon 875 chipset. We will learn more about this in the coming weeks.

The primary position of the phone is further confirmed by the use of a 108 megapixel camera. The company has already used the same sensor in the Mi 10 series. So, it is not surprising that they are choosing it once again. We are pleased to see Siomi delivering in the foldable arena. Whether the Galaxy Fold series can give its money a hard run.

Xiaomi has updated the Patchwall interface for all Mi TV models in India. Xiaomi’s Mi TV smart TV models come with Android TV as the main platform, but come with a custom patchwall interface. The Patchwall interface basically acts as a live content library, combining OTT applications and regular live TV content. The new Patchwall update brings 3 new features including a new carousel, user center and live TV.



