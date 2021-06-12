Elton Ring unveils first sports game, release date announced

Elton Ring. (Bandai Namco)

Hitechno.com – Elton Ring Stay together Game RPG Waiting for his presence. Especially the collaboration between two people who are well known in their fields.





I.e. collaboration between novelists Game of Thrones, George R.R. The Brain Behind the Dark Souls and Secro Games with Martin Hideka Miyazaki.





After waiting for the latest news, Elton Ring has finally revealed his first game.





New trailer and Game Elton Ring Screened by Summer Game Fest 2021.





The Elton Ring storyline is highly anticipated by many, with George R.R. Novelist Martin won by Game of Thrones.





Not only that, but George R.R. Martin will be working with Hideka Miyazaki, the director of well-known games from the Souls series such as Dark Souls and Sequoia.





The Elton Ring was first announced at E3 2019. We only saw a few trailers without knowing the official release date. Through the game premiere, Elton Ring 2022 was announced by Framsoftware to be released on January 21st.





Game Elton Ring. (YouTube / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)





During E3 2019, the RPG game Elton Ring showed a lot of PvE magic and sword play while going through fantastic environments on the horse.





Elton Ring’s game this time around seems to delight Bloodburn and Dark Souls fans.





Please note, developed by Elton Ring From Software and released by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Bandai Namco Entertainment’s YouTube channel has also uploaded the first video trailer and gameplay from the Elton Ring.





Quoted from Game Radar, This new RPG game is planned to be developed on many platforms including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.





Elton Ring also describes the journey of Dornish, one of the “dead”, who wanders around as if he were still alive.





Game Elton Ring. (YouTube / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)





Some time ago, the developer mentioned that the new game would carry “unprecedented majesty in the title of a firmware”.





The latest Elton Ring trailer reveals such a big world. Fans can see windswept plateaus, swamps, castles on the slopes and the ruins of buildings.





The graphics shown indicate that this game really has to wait. The Elton Ring game also shows that cavalry attack can be unleashed in cavalry style while riding Reima.





Check out this first Elton Ring game video.









Judging from the description, Reema is a horse, which comes with the character to explore The Lands Between. While riding the Reima the user can unleash the horse attack in cavalry style or leave the saddle to make a devastating tab. The horse even goes with the user when engaging in some pass battles.





The Elton Ring video featured in the 3 minute video makes fans even more impatient. Also, many from the TV series Game of Thrones are said to be joining the Elton Ring project.





Will the Elton Ring be an interesting collaboration between these two celebrities? In this RPG game George R.R. Can Martin and Hiteca Miyazaki give a gold touch?







