October 2023 Security Update Now Available for Galaxy S20 FE Users – Samsung news

Samsung has recently rolled out the October 2023 security update for various Galaxy devices, including the original Galaxy S Fan Edition (Galaxy S20 FE). The update is currently available for the LTE version of the Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by the Exynos 990 chipset, in several countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Uruguay, Mexico, and Switzerland.

The update, identified by the firmware version ending in HWI7, primarily focuses on providing new security fixes. Specifically, it addresses two critical vulnerabilities found in the core Android operating system and 12 vulnerabilities specific to Galaxy smartphones and tablets. These vulnerabilities could potentially allow attackers to gain unauthorized access to different aspects of the software, leading to the execution of malicious code, control over Wi-Fi networks, installation of altered versions of apps, and more.

To ensure the safety of user devices, Samsung has taken steps to prevent exploitation before the patch reaches all eligible devices. As a result, certain vulnerabilities are currently undisclosed. Galaxy S20 FE owners can check for the update either through the firmware archive or by navigating to the phone’s Settings and selecting the Software Update menu. Alternatively, they can download the full-sized firmware from the archive and install it using a Windows PC.

It’s important to note that, for now, only the LTE variant of the Galaxy S20 FE has received the October security patch. However, the Snapdragon-powered 5G model is expected to receive the update shortly. Despite these security enhancements, neither variant of the Galaxy S20 FE will be eligible for the upcoming Android 14 and One UI 6.0 updates. This is because the device initially launched with Android 10 and is only eligible for three major operating system upgrades.

Samsung’s commitment to regularly releasing security updates for its devices highlights its dedication to ensuring user safety. By addressing critical vulnerabilities and providing necessary fixes, the tech giant aims to maintain a secure and protected user experience for Galaxy device owners.