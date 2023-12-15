GenAI powered background editing tool introduced by Instagram

Instagram, the popular social media platform, has unveiled an exciting new feature for its users in the United States. The introduction of a background editing tool powered by generative AI has generated a lot of buzz among Instagram enthusiasts.

This innovative tool allows users to completely change the background of their images with just a few taps. By utilizing prompts for Stories, Instagram users can select from a range of ready-made options or create their own personalized prompts. Some of the pre-made prompts include exciting scenarios like “On a red carpet,” “Being chased by dinosaurs,” and “Surrounded by puppies.” This feature adds a fun and creative element to sharing images on the platform.

Once a user posts a Story with the newly generated background, their followers will see a “Try it” sticker alongside the prompt. This sticker enables others to also use the image generation tool and enjoy the unique backgrounds. This interactive feature encourages users to engage with one another and share their imaginative creations.

Interestingly, this development comes hot on the heels of Snapchat’s release of a similar tool for its paying users. Snapchat’s AI-generated image tool allows users to create and send captivating images. With competition in the social media market intensifying, it seems that both Instagram and Snapchat are determined to captivate their users with cutting-edge technology.

It is worth noting that Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has been actively incorporating AI into its various apps. AI-powered characters have been made available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram for users in the United States. Additionally, Meta has launched its standalone AI-image generator called Imagine. It is clear that Meta sees the immense potential of AI technology, and by integrating it into their platforms, they strive to enhance the user experience and maintain their position as industry leaders.

With the introduction of the background editing tool and Meta’s continued commitment to AI integration, Instagram users can expect a more immersive and creative experience on the platform. As the social media landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how AI technology shapes the future of Instagram and other leading platforms.