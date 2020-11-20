Home Technology PS5 bundles will be available this afternoon at GameStop

Nov 20, 2020 0 Comments
GameStop has announced that the PS5 bundles will be available this afternoon. At the time of writing, some of these bundles have gone live and sold out quickly, but some are still available. It is unclear whether previous bundles will be restarted throughout the day, but if they do not, Walmart would be the best choice to purchase a PS5 today, with its latest stock going live EST at 3pm.

At GameStop, stock seems to be limited to bundles, meaning you pay between $ 400 and over $ 500 in exchange for games, PlayStation Plus subscriptions and more. At the moment, there is no other way to buy the console, which is unfortunate for those on a budget, but it should also encourage scalpels because it will eat into their profit margin.

As you read this, it is important to look at all the bundles – Available here – May not be available anymore. Like consoles, these things go fast, so if you find an opportunity to catch one, do it quickly.

At the time of publication, there is no word on any additional resumes later today, but if so, we will update this story with what has been provided.

The PS5 is available for $ 400 and $ 500 depending on which version of the console you have. For more information on the next gen system – including the latest news, rumors and leaks – click here or check out the links below:

Note: If you purchase one of the amazing, independently selected products featured here, we may receive a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

