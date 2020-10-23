Apple Uptown in Minneapolis is permanently closed

Apple Uptown Minneapolis was temporarily closed in March due to COVID-19, but unlike more than 90% of Apple’s stores in the United States, it will not reopen as conditions improve. Apple confirmed Star Tribune The store is closed permanently.

Although some Apple stores reopened when protests erupted over the assassination of George Floyd in May, Apple Uptown, near the scene, is still temporarily closed. Like many stores in the Uptown District, anti-damage also left store windows Smashed.

More stores in Minneapolis have reopened and Apple has repaired other damaged locations, Questions Began to load About the fate of Apple Uptown. Apple said Its decision to close the store before the COVID-19 strikes was already in effect, but the epidemic and anti-damage accelerated the timeline. In a statement, the company stated that other positions would be offered to all store team members:

Our stores in Minneapolis-St. Milk Area has been serving customers for 19 years and our nearly 500 team members look forward to helping our customers for a long, long time. Although we have made the difficult decision to close Apple Uptown permanently, all of our valued team members will be offered other positions within Apple, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers at four nearby stores.

Apple Uptown is one of the first places in Apple retail history to be built with a concise room for business customers. The store also had a unique garden roof when it opened in 2010. Minnesota has four more Apple stores in the Minneapolis area, all of which have reopened. Three of the four locations in Mall of America, Ridgedale, And Southtale Have been updated over the past few years.

Follow with On Twitter For daily Apple Store news.

FTC: We use revenue generating automated connections. Further.

Check out the 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple News: