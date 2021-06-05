Restoration | Bag, telecommunications, reception, hybrid system

We ended up adapting to general teleworking, but now the restructuring brings a new challenge: hybrid mode, where the vast majority of employees will share their time between office and home, not all at once.

Eric Brunelle, a professor at HEC Montreal who has been studying the subject for about twenty years, estimates that about 30 to 40% of North American workers access a delivery program prior to the outbreak. “If it hadn’t increased fast, it would have been a lot because of managers’ opposition.”

Their concerns about epidemic productivity have been shown to be unfounded… researchers already know. “Research has suggested an increase of up to 22% in productivity,” says Brunelle, who specializes in leadership.

A good portion of employees who have tasted delivery work regularly want to do this, according to several studies. One in three will look for a new job if they want to be in the full-time office, according to a survey of more than 500 Canadian white-collar workers by recruitment agency Robert Hoff last March.

When an area changes from orange to yellow, delivery is no longer mandatory. Will be held Monday in Mauritius, Center-to-Quebec, Sagune-Lock-Saint-Jean and East Pass-Saint-Laurent. Most of the other regions will join them a week later. The change to orange has been delayed, such as Montreal and Laval, who will have to wait another week.

So a company in the yellow zone has enough space for distance, so in principle, its troops can be recalled. Teleworking is recommended by public health, however, up to the green level. The idea is to limit contact until adequate two-dose vaccine protection is available.

Manon Fourier, director general of Certified Human Resources and Industrial Relations Consultants (CRHA), warns that the need for a full-time presence in the office is not without risk in the face of labor shortages.

In terms of attractiveness and retention, it is important to provide a certain shape flexibility because it is the choice of the majority. Manon Fourier, Director General of Certified Human Resources and Industrial Relations Consultants

Already, before the epidemic, the possibility of working long distances in general was one of the three main factors in retaining and attracting skills in research, Mr. Brunelle mentions. The manager who is forced to return to the office full time will “miss an extraordinary opportunity to take advantage of everything we know about telecommunications,” he said.

However, employers need to think about a number of questions in this new hybrid mode.

Why go to the office?

The hybrid mode urges us to reconsider the work, Mr. Brunelle says briefly. “Why are we going to work?” Don’t sit in a cubicle and “cruncher” data, ”he explains.

“If we bring back the exchanges, the innovation, the collective intelligence, the moments we talk about real business, creating, celebrating, team building, etc., we can recreate the dynamics of our company’s DNA,” says Manon Fourier. In short, the “face to face” must bring back what is missing from a distance.

How much time should be spent in the office?

Research has shown that delivering two to three days a week, but this trend is in line with the needs of workers, which can be as much as 20-40% over a quarter or a year. Says Brunelle. “These are cycles: we are developing a plan, we need more time to focus, we will be more efficient at home. Then, we need more brainwashing, exchange, sharing, maybe we’re better in the office. ”

As per the CHRP mandate, we encourage people to think about value added activities rather than visitation days. “What are the reasons we bring people back to the office? For group meetings, to celebrate important milestones of a project, for a new endeavor, for a meeting to kick a project, to create team-building sessions,” he said.Me Pear tree.

How to monitor tasks outside the office?

Subject to telecommunications, many companies do not have a formal framework for this practice, and many more do not. “We are often consulted about this, but many employers are unaware of this,” he saide Sardo Vilux, an expert in labor and employment law at Langlois Avocados.

“There are no beacons, it may work for a while, but inevitably there are times when we have a very complex employee and we have no limits to bringing him back to the office,” he said. Brunelle warns.

It is recommended to have a policy that outlines the outline and philosophy of the employer. The latter can be signed by employees interested in telecommunications or agree to a contract with additional terms. “This is important because there are a lot of things to think about. For example, where is telecommunications allowed? At home, in the cottage, on vacation, out of the country?», Expos m vilux.