Because of the massive recruitment of Lonsa – Bern’s incentive for vaccine production

For the Lonsa site, which produces Moderna Dose for Europe, the federation will help recruit experts who are not there. Pierre-Alexandre Salier

The new buildings at the Lonsa Industrial Estate in Hot-Valais are specifically dedicated to the subcontracting agreement for the vaccine against Covit-19 developed by the American laboratory Moderna. Juan Geneva

The federation is coming to the aid of Lonsa, who has no staff to produce whistle, one of the active ingredients of the Covid 19 anti-vaccine developed by the American laboratory Moderna.

The federal administration confirmed to Keystone-ADS on Sunday following a report in the Sondox Flick newspaper that the Department of the Interior (TFI) wants to support Lonsa in seeking to appoint experts to develop an active policy on the vaccine. .

Lonsa needs hundreds of employees

Unlike the hundreds of millions that have been poured in for this purpose by the US, Germans and other authorities, this is motivated by the controversy surrounding Bern’s lack of financial commitment to develop a vaccine against Covid 19. French.

“Support Lonza in appointing experts.” Federal Department of the Interior

On April 10, Lonsa announced that Whistle needed 1,200 additional employees, 650 of whom had already been recruited. Six days later, on April 16, in Re-opening flood Announced by the Federal Council, Health Minister Alain Persett said the services were being explored on how to support the development and production of therapies and vaccines in Switzerland.

The controversy was closed

So support will be at the recruitment level. One hundred biotechnologists are missing, especially for the production of this vaccine, according to “Zondox Flick”. “The FDHA is currently exploring the possibility of inviting experts from the federal administration, companies affiliated with the federation or universities,” says the federal administration. The FDHA also examines how pharmaceutical companies and other businesses support the hiring of employees.

About ten days ago, Dan Stanner, director of Moderna in Switzerland – the president of Lonza – in Switzerland alone, indicating that the company had taken sixty places in the competition. The federation “did not miss the boat” by abandoning its own production of vaccines in Lonsa. According to him, it would not have brought anything else.

