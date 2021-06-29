Amazon is set to open a robotic warehouse in Alberta next year

(Edmonton) Amazon.com will help you move, compile and ship small items to the new Canadian facility.

Seattle-based U.S. The e-commerce company said Monday it will use robotics to process certain orders for books, electronics and toys at a new warehouse in the municipal district of Parkland County, Alta, west of Edmonton.

The technology has already been in use at other Amazon warehouses since 2012, but the company points out that Parkland’s 5,574-square-foot facility will be its first robotic installation in Alberta.

“We are very pleased to expand our business and create a safe and vibrant life from day one for talented Albertans,” Amazon Canada Regional Director Vibor Aurora said in a statement.

“Robotics and advanced technologies make our operating centers safer and enhance cooperation.”

Despite the use of robots in the warehouse, Amazon announced it would hire more than 1,000 full-time and part-time jobs there. The facility is expected to open next year.

Amazon already employs more than 3,600 full- and part-time employees in the Prairie provinces and has invested more than $ 600 million in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba in recent years.

Amazon announced last week that it would buy electricity from a new solar farm in Alberta, the company’s second investment in renewable energy in Canada.

Amazon has signed an agreement to buy 400 MW of electricity from Travers Solar, a 700 million, 465 MW project located southeast of Calgary.

Earlier in June, Amazon announced that it had employed more than 23,000 full-time and part-time people in filling stations, corporate offices and other facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec.

The company plans to hire 1,800 workers in corporate and technical roles, including many in Vancouver and Toronto. He said the new hiring will support Amazon Web Services, digital assistant Alexa, a team working for advertising and retail and operational technology.