[图]Edge 91 Officially Released: Performance Improved and Themes Available – Microsoft Edge

The Edge 91 version for Windows and MacOS has been officially released. The update will be downloaded automatically and installed in the next few days or weeks, but users can download the Edge 91 manually at any time by checking the updates in the settings. The Edge 91 features significant performance improvements (sleep tags, start acceleration, etc.), and introduces rich themes.

List of major new features in Microsoft Edge 91:

PDF Reader Mode

If you are looking for a browser with better PDF functionality, Edge is a good choice. On the Edge 91, Microsoft sent out several PDF functions of the classic Edge browser and improved the readability of PDF files. Currently, Edge has become a good PDF reader, surpassing Chrome and other browsers in the eyes of foreign media.

In the latest update, Microsoft improves the text selection experience in the document. After the update, you can expect a “smooth and consistent” experience when using the cursor and keyboard to select text. This feature applies to all PDF documents. There is also a new option that allows you to print the current page of the document. To do this, select the “Current Page” option under the “Page” section.

For consumers and corporate customers, digital signatures can now be used to verify the authenticity of changes made to documents. Users can use Microsoft Edge to verify the authenticity of PDF files, which means you no longer need to use third-party services or extensions.

Lastly, not least, Microsoft is improving the scrolling performance to get a smoother scrolling experience on PDF files. You should no longer see white bars while scrolling.

Speech Support Speech Authorization API

Introduces support for Microsoft APIs to enable better voice recognition commands on Google.com and similar sites.

Wikipedia mode

Microsoft enables support for Wikipedia to improve its overall experience and listing for high-speed readers, so you can browse pages easily. To go to the page, click on the icon in the toolbar that will open the navigation panel. From there, you can find a list of chapters on Wikipedia.

Wikipedia also has a new feature that automatically hides the number of rows in the table to reduce clutter. If you want to see the entire table, you need to click the “Show more” button and the rows will appear in the table.

The company previously stated that these features are designed to help users easily scroll through the content.

Theme New theme colors

Microsoft introduces support for creating a beautiful and stunning visual experience with the new default color theme. Users can use its theme for each profile to differentiate different profiles for home, school or work accounts.

These themes will apply new background colors to other areas of the browser besides the new tab page, tab menu, address bar and web pages. If you need Mo themes, you can find them at the Edge or Chrome Store.

Block automatic automatic video playback

Edge will now automatically block automatically played videos. For corporate clients, Microsoft enables support for a feature that allows users to view files across tenants through Microsoft Information Security (MIP).

Menu Mini menu and dictionary

Upcoming versions of Microsoft Edge will have a new mini right-click menu for quick access to useful tools when highlighting text. There is also a new function called “Define” which can be used to find text definitions without leaving the webpage.

Password Dashboard

In the Canary Edition, Microsoft is testing a new feature that will reveal which vulnerabilities are in your passwords and reuse them in different accounts. This feature only works when you sync your password to your Microsoft account.