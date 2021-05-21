Israel and Hamas agree to a ceasefire

Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza 3:08

(CNN) – Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, killing hundreds more, more than a week after the conflict, most of them Palestinians. This fight marks the end of an immediate bloodbath, but leaves both sides with more than ever.

In the past 11 days, 232 Palestinians, including more than 60 children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

A Palestinian militant fire from Gaza has killed at least 12 people in Israel, including two children.

A senior Hamas leader told CNN that Egyptian talks would begin at 2 a.m. local time on Friday, but the official announcement by an Israeli prime minister’s official that the ceasefire had not yet been reached. Remembered.

Cabinet will meet with the Defense Cabinet tonight. It unanimously accepted the recommendations of all security elements – the head of the staff, the head of Shin Pett, the head of Mossad and the head of the National Security Council – to accept the Egyptian initiative for an unconditional mutual ceasefire. It will then come into force at the agreed time, “said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Israeli security forces (IDF) have carried out devastating airstrikes on Gaza over the past 11 days, targeting Hamas’ vast tunnel and other infrastructure. The Hamas-run health ministry says Israeli strikes have killed at least 230 people in Gaza, including 65 children. UNICEF said on Wednesday that about 72,000 Kazans had been displaced.

According to the IDF and the Israeli Emergency Service, a fire from Palestinian militants, including two children, killed 12 Israelis, ten Israeli civilians and two foreign workers.

The IDF says Palestinian militants fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel. The rocket fire, which lasted more than eight hours from Gaza, took place on Thursday night as Israeli military action continued.

The Prime Minister’s Office report clarifies that the IDF will be instructed to resume its campaign against militant groups in Gaza if militant groups are deemed to have failed to implement part of the agreement.

“The political leadership insists that any decision to restart the military campaign will be determined by the truth on the ground,” the statement said.

The agreement follows a series of diplomatic efforts to push for a ceasefire. US President Joe Biden and his administration have been flagging news about Israel in recent days, with Biden making a fourth call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.

Biden also spoke with Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi, while US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen spoke with his Israeli opponent, Kofi Ashkenazi, who reiterated that the United States would “expand the path to ceasefire.”

Speaking at a news conference in Greenland, Blingen said he had spoken with many of his colleagues over the past 24 hours about the conflict, adding that he “heard deep and shared concern around the world about the deaths of innocent Palestinians.”

Hostilities between Israel and Hamas continued for weeks in Jerusalem, where a group of Palestinian families faced evictions from homes in East Jerusalem in support of Jewish nationalists. Also, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ended last week, a number of incidents were seen provoking the Palestinians, including the closure of a popular gathering place near the old city and the entry of Israeli police into al-Qaeda. Aqsa Mosque in many cases. Regular clashes took place on and around the mosque premises, during which Palestinians hurled stones and police fired stun grenades and rubber-coated bullets.

Hundreds of Palestinians and some Israeli police officers were injured in the riots.