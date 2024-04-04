Israel on high alert after Iran’s missile retaliation threat

Israel Heightens Defence Measures and Suspends Leave Amid Threats from Iran

In response to potential missile or drone attacks from Iran following the recent killing of senior Revolutionary Guard commanders in Syria, Israel has taken several precautionary measures. The Israeli military has suspended leave for combat units and intensified its air defence command, while also considering reopening shelters in Tel Aviv.

Tensions escalated further after an airstrike destroyed the Iranian consulate in Damascus, resulting in the death of at least 11 individuals. Iran has vowed revenge for the attack, with its foreign minister criticizing the airstrike and promising a harsh response. Iranian leaders in Tehran condemned the targeting of a diplomatic mission as unprecedented.

To defend against guided missiles, Israel has ramped up GPS jamming efforts, causing disruptions to navigation services and daily operations. Reports suggest that the jamming has spread to crucial areas in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Experts speculate that Iran may choose to retaliate on the last Friday of Ramadan or Iran’s Quds Day. Meanwhile, Iran repatriated the bodies of seven IRGC members killed in the recent strike.

As tensions continue to simmer between the two nations, the international community is closely watching the situation unfold. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.