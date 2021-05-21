Annoyed by the slow internet on mobile? Try this solution!

Mobile Internet

Mumbai : Now in all parts of India 4G Internet Has arrived. 5G internet tests are underway in the country. However, 3G and 2G services are still available in the country. But 4G is widely used in the country. Now everyone has smartphones that can use 4G internet and internet connection. Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person. We are often annoyed by the slow internet on mobile. Your phone is fully networked, but internet speed is not what you want. (How to increase mobile internet speed)

Even if you have a 4G SIM, you may not get fast internet or better data speeds. However, you may need to make some changes to your mobile settings to get faster internet speeds. Subscribers of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel or Vodafone-Idea (V), the country’s largest telecom company, can do this easily.

Mobile settings

Updated mobile software? Make sure.

See if mobile can really deliver the internet speed you expect. E.g. Mobile processor and RAM

Clean the mobile RAM.

Temporarily turn off VPN service

Disable mobile notifications.

SIM card related systems

Inquire in your area which company’s SIM card has the best network and maximum internet speed. You will also get the SIM card of that company. If you cannot get a new SIM card, send the existing SIM card to that company.

Take a look at the SIM card 4G upgrade you are currently using. If the SIM card is 3G, do not rush to run 4G on it.

Related settings if using WiFi router

Wi-Fi Mode – AX

Maximum device connected – Keep 1 to 2.

Set the frequency channel to something. In short, do not switch to auto mode.

If you use WiFi, you can decide what you are using and use it.

Emphasize using only one thing at a time. Simultaneous WhatsApp call, poppy, web browser etc. Do not use materials.

Browser related settings

Do not use personal mode in the browser.

Turn off the ‘Image Download’ option when not needed in the browser. E.g. Chrome browser.

Try typing with your fingers instead of entering voice commands in the browser.

If you only want to hear the sound when watching a video on YouTube, keep the resolution of the video to a minimum. If resolution is required, go to maximum HD or 720p.

Make use of the websites you use every day by adding them to your favorites.

VPN service

Use paid service as a priority.

When selecting a virtual server, make sure it is located in the nearest country.

Select the server with the lowest web load. Make sure the server load is 40% to 55%.

If you want to download large files and movies, use the Internet from 11:30 pm to 6 am. Internet speed is very high at this time.

