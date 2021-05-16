Home World Taiwan’s new crown epidemic: The number of confirmed cases in Taiwan has risen to 180 in a single day, and the new Taipei and Taipei Level 3 warning, officials say they are responding with “big and strong” measures – BBC News

May 16, 2021
Image source,E.P.A.

Picture with text,

Taiwanese people line up to test new crown pneumonia virus.

Taiwan’s new crown pneumonia epidemic has worsened. Taiwan’s executive chairman Xu Jenshang held a press conference on Saturday (May 15) to announce the need for “big, strong and immediate and standardized” measures to control the epidemic. Taipei and the city of New Taipei are prohibited from gathering more than 5 people inside the house and 10 people outside, from the next level to the third level.

As of Friday (May 15) there are 180 new local cases and five imported cases. This is the number of cases registered in a single day.

All Taiwanese leisure and recreational areas, fitness centers, etc. should be closed, temples should stop selling incense and related religious activities, and churches should implement measures such as social exclusion.

Image source,Reuters

Picture with text,

Taipei citizens rushed to the supermarket to buy daily necessities.

Image source,Reuters

Picture with text,

China Airlines cargo pilots are believed to be the source of the explosion.

Taiwan has been able to effectively prevent the spread of the new crown pneumonia epidemic of new crown infections worldwide. It has been described as a model for global epidemic prevention. However, an anti-epidemic hotel at the end of April began to be plagued by infections since a mass outbreak by China Airlines cargo pilots erupted. Cases with unknown origin.

