Taiwan’s new crown epidemic: The number of confirmed cases in Taiwan has risen to 180 in a single day, and the new Taipei and Taipei Level 3 warning, officials say they are responding with “big and strong” measures – BBC News

Taiwan’s new crown pneumonia epidemic has worsened. Taiwan’s executive chairman Xu Jenshang held a press conference on Saturday (May 15) to announce the need for “big, strong and immediate and standardized” measures to control the epidemic. Taipei and the city of New Taipei are prohibited from gathering more than 5 people inside the house and 10 people outside, from the next level to the third level.

As of Friday (May 15) there are 180 new local cases and five imported cases. This is the number of cases registered in a single day.

All Taiwanese leisure and recreational areas, fitness centers, etc. should be closed, temples should stop selling incense and related religious activities, and churches should implement measures such as social exclusion.

Taiwan has been able to effectively prevent the spread of the new crown pneumonia epidemic of new crown infections worldwide. It has been described as a model for global epidemic prevention. However, an anti-epidemic hotel at the end of April began to be plagued by infections since a mass outbreak by China Airlines cargo pilots erupted. Cases with unknown origin.

Taiwan's Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shijong told a news conference on Saturday that out of 180 new cases, 89 cases were reported in Taipei and 75 in the new city of Taipei. Patients ranged in age from 5 to 80 years.

During the press conference, a reporter asked why Taipei and New Taipei were crowded, but authorities ordered the closure of entertainment venues across Taiwan. Chen Shijong explained that preventing people in Taipei and New Taipei from continuing to work in other areas increases the risk of the disease spreading to other parts of Taiwan.

The new Taipei city and Taipei city’s epidemic alert level is currently at the third level, and the increase is the fourth level required to close the city. Outsiders have questioned whether Taiwanese authorities have raised the epidemic warning to this level. Not to affect the economy. However, Chen Shijong explained that it takes time to prevent an infection and that if it is elevated to a very severe level at the same time it can cause fatigue against the infection.

Taiwanese media have analyzed the substance behind Sen Shishong’s report that the local new crown pneumonia epidemic is likely to spread further.

According to Taiwanese media reports, China Airlines cargo pilots are suspected to have contracted infections outside Taiwan after returning to Taiwan. When they were isolated at an anti-epidemic hotel near the airport, the hotel suspected that they were not strictly following the protest action. Infectious activities, resulting in cross-infection of crew and hotel staff, which later spread to the family.

This crisis again highlights the long-discussed vaccination problem in Taiwan. The vaccine currently available in Taiwan is the Astrogeneca vaccine from the United Kingdom.

However, due to Taiwan’s good control of the infection, the will of the people to manage it is not high and in the past this vaccine has caused thrombotic symptoms in some people. Therefore, since the Taiwan vaccine opened on March 22, the vaccination rate has been very low. Less than 1%.