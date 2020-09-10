Home World Corona virus live news: Trump says he misled Americans when global deaths exceed 900,000 World News

Sep 10, 2020 0 Comments

New York City Restaurants struggling to stay in business after being closed for several months due to a corona virus outbreak received the long-awaited approval to resume limited indoor meals on Wednesday.

But still Los Angeles County Health officials have banned Halloween parties and said children should not be allowed to be cheated or treated during the popular holiday on October 31st.

New corona virus infections have been on the decline for seven weeks in a row on the opposite coast of the United States, but the nationwide death toll since the outbreak in March has surpassed 190,000, according to Reuters.

In New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo Dining in thousands of restaurants may resume on Wednesday, September 30th, although efficiency is limited to 25%.

Guomo previously said the lifting of the ban would lead to a resurgence of the virus in New York, which saw 32,000 deaths, more than any other U.S. state.

Restaurants will be required to take the temperature of restaurants and gather information from one member of each party to detect contact in case of an explosion.

The government will install a whistle blowing system so that sponsors can anonymously inform restaurants that they do not comply.

Cuomo said New York City could raise the capacity to 50% after a reassessment by Nov. 1 on infection rates. Much of New York State operates with 50% capacity indoor dining.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced changes to restaurant food in New York.

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced changes to restaurant food in New York. Photo: Lev Retin / Pacific Press / REX / Shutterstock

In Los Angeles, health officials should not allow children to be deceived or treated because maintaining proper social distance to corridors and front doors is “dangerous,” he said.

“Halloween meetings, events or banquets with non-household members will not be allowed outside,” the department said in a statement titled “Guidance for celebrating Halloween.”

County health officials also banned Halloween festivals, festivities, live entertainment and haunted houses.

Los Angeles County has banned Halloween tricks or treats this year.

 Los Angeles County has banned Halloween tricks or treats this year. Photo: Frederick J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images
READ  Coronavirus: Some European nations see spikes of more than 70% - here's what is actually occurring where | Globe News

