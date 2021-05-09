Antarctic Ocean, Distant and Vulnerable | Blog We are Antarctica

Tiles begin to move, endangering the security of the Earth’s largest navy, in the southern or Antarctic Ocean, with an area of ​​more than three million square kilometers. Whether or not to achieve it is a decision that the international community must make about a sea that belongs to everyone and does not belong to anyone. The problem is that it has to be done unanimously, it is not easy. In fact, the issue has plagued the largest proposed area (East Antarctica) since 2012 because of little concern for its security and a lot to do with the economy and geopolitics. In 2020, at a meeting chaired by Spain and with the virtual, the decision was postponed again to 2021. Will depression levels change?

The need to protect such a distant sea is not insignificant. The Antarctic Ocean today is one of those few places on the planet that is practically free from human activity, and the balance is weakened because it is so weak that it is broken by two indirect actions – climate change, pollution … – and direct action: fishing exploitation in the wake of the crisis. No scientific report doubts the need for us to take action to stay away from unique ecosystems forever, and this is done in a hurry, which presses on as time goes on.

This commitment to creating new protected areas should emerge from the Antarctic Marine Biodiversity Conservation Conference (CCAMLR), which will meet again next October. The problem? Of the 25 member states, in addition to the EU, all but two are in favor: Russia and China. So far there is no way to change his criteria.

In this context, the EU on April 28 increased the commitment of a virtual and informal ministerial meeting (no hesitation) attended by 15 members of the CCAMLR countries on three continents to three million square kilometers of sea. If the latest proposal from Chile and Argentina to add the Antarctic Peninsula is added, they could be even higher (four million), the continent’s surface is most threatened by rising temperatures, but also by fishing, which is a process of a century.

Today, among the most coveted, the grill stands alone, as this race is part of the cup chain of Antarctic life, and it is captured in the most vulnerable areas threatened by climate change, as it becomes more fashionable and in increasing demand.

At the last ministerial meeting, which sought to launch movements to change the stalemate, Spain’s vice president, Theresa Ribeira, proposed holding a meeting in Spain in the fall ahead of the 40th official meeting of the CCAML. The 60th anniversary of the year is celebrated by the Madrid Protocol on the Protection of the Antarctic Environment. “Spain unconditionally supports the extensive expansion of the network of maritime protected areas, which is important to maximize the vulnerability of the southern ocean to the effects of climate change, and to ensure the functioning of valuable Antarctic ecosystems and tourism.”

In the same vein, all those invited by the EU Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginius Sincavius, believed that diplomatic efforts must be redoubled if 2021 is to be truly decisive. This is reaffirmed in their final declaration: a firm commitment to stop both East Antarctica and the Vettel Sea from being a trading zone. They note that the CCAMLR’s commitment is to preserve areas that represent all Antarctic biodiversity, although in its 40 – year history only the Rose Sea and the South Orkney Islands have achieved status. Now, they recognize the “need” The most significant change in his clear defense of Antarctic security was represented by John Kerry, Special Envoy for Climate, appointed by President Biden as his country’s representative.

To achieve this, it is necessary to involve society and thus increase international pressure on the two opposing states. “It is important to use all the channels at our disposal, institutional and economic, and to mobilize the world’s public opinion in a constructive, constructive and inclusive manner,” the Spanish minister stressed.

The truth is so far Preventive The new protected areas have not changed due to the demands of science, international environmental NGOs or politicians. Moreover, neither the EU nor the United States has had a good time in relations with the Russian government, and there is Russian news that Putin wants to increase his role in Antarctica because he believes there are “unreasonable advantages” for Western powers in one place. Natural resources can be extracted. They will always remember that the Russians got there 200 years ago. Just before Last CCAMLR meeting, end of 2020, A Russian diplomat accused the commission of politicization because a Russian vessel was condemned for overfishing in an already protected area in the Rose Sea.

Relations with China are at a point where it allows pressure on its government – considering that the rest of the world depends on its supplies, whether they be masks or microchips for vehicles – and nothing to suggest. At the moment, it is interested in protecting this South Sea. In fact, a year ago, with the support of the Chinese government, the Antarctic Grill (Fish) was the world’s largest fishing vessel (The Shane Lane, 120 m long 20 wide). It is also capable of catching 50,000 tons of racing a year, according to Seafood. Securing more areas will reduce the grill process that they officially promote enthusiastically.

Another issue is the functioning of the CCMLR, which was started in 1982 with the aim of restricting fishing in the area. Everything is determined by consensus, therefore, the aforementioned fact that a country can impose a veto on any decision, it is difficult to implement plans.

Some International researchers They point out that the CCMLR has an “identity crisis” because, despite the talk of “safety” in its mandate, in the end it’s about fishing, each bringing its own emperor. In fact, an executive committee was formed in 2008 that recommended changing the article of its laws relating to the resolution of conflicts and including the “interpretation and application of security measures” as a matter to be brought before the International Criminal Court if not agreed. Between areas. But it is not included. Another thing is that pressure and permitting measures are being taken outside the CCMALR for violators of its agreements … Question: Is it important to protect Antarctica in the face of two powers like China and Russia? You have to remember what happened to the Russian ship Palmer, The ship was accused of fishing in an area protected by New Zealand. Russia denied it and Palmer Constantly fished. What’s more, the Russian envoy said it was a “deliberate attack” on his country for refusing to allow more protected areas.

As it is, the tiles will move, but the game will be longer. The good news is that most countries are in favor of protecting that distant and vulnerable ocean, which is an ocean of ice, making it the largest ocean protected area on the planet.