October Mystery of SpaceX The October launch was identified as a U.S. spy satellite

A week later signs of work first appeared, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has confirmed that the October launch will lead to a new spy satellite.

Called the NROL-108, the mission is intriguing for a number of reasons, from its indirect launch pad, to the rocket that can launch it, and the mystery surrounding it. Although both NRO satellite launches and what the agency generally does are highly secretive, it is quite unusual for the US government to be secretive about a month before the launch of any kind of launch.

According to SpaceX, the only U.S. mission to raise the level of secrecy in the recent memory of the mysterious Zuma mission is NROL-108 closed, basically undeclared And No government agency has claimed ownership before, during and after the launch. However, a separate release half a year before Zuma helps shed light on SpaceX’s latest surprise deal.

The National Reassessment Office has confirmed that SpaceX will launch a payload on the Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral later this month, an objective on SpaceX’s schedule that was not made public until recently. Full story: https://t.co/tCzsuZZjz9 pic.twitter.com/XnExJrmKjk – Now space travel (pSpaceflightNow) October 6, 2020

A Volume 3 Falcon 9 Booster. (Tom Cross)

The only purpose reminiscent of NROL-108 was actually the first release of SpaceX for NRO – NROL-76. Launched in May 2017, the payload – believed to operate in the vicinity of some sort of Low Earth Orbit (Leo) – is classified and is almost entirely a mystery. The most remarkable thing about this spacecraft is that the spacecraft repeatedly provided close passes to the International Space Station (ISS) – which is incredibly unusual, with NASA and Russia having strict control over the crew’s outpost.

Like the NROL-76, the NROL-108 will be launched on a Falcon 9 rocket, while the mission’s booster will allow the RTLS to attempt to land on the ground. For the Falcon 9, the payload launched on the basis of an RTLS booster landing is lightweight, indicating that it will go to Leo or some combination of the two. Although similar to NROL-76 in this regard, The NRO revealed NROL-76 And confirmed that SpaceX would begin this journey 10 months before the release date.

For NROL-108, NRO only confirmed its SpaceX launch plans Then The FCC documents revealed a mysterious mission planned for October 2020. Even for an NRO, it is completely uncommon for a launch site to be exposed in less than a month before the liftoff is done.

Unusual: The full-scale Falcon 9 booster from Los Angeles to Cape Canaveral marks the launch of the spy agency’s NROL-108 commercial aircraft on a proven rocket, with the exception of SpaceX management that somehow slipped. In October TBD (GPS III SV04) and November (Groo-1, Sentinel 6A) SpaceX technically included at least three new Falcon 9 boosters in various phase preparations for NASA and US military launches, but all three are definitely talked about.

As stated in it Official confirmation of the NRO with SpaceflightNow, A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch NROL-108 earlier than October 25 (NET). The company opposes the comprehensive Q4 2020 manifesto, including GPS III SV04 (October DPT), Sirius XM’s new radio satellite (early November), Sentinel 6A Marine Satellite (.Net November 10), and Crew Dragon’s first operational space launch (NET). Starring works in mid-November), Cargo Dragon 2 (NET November 22), a Turkish communications satellite (NET November 30) and many more.

