Home Science Water on Mars: Incredible Images of Mars Clouds Sent by Curiosity Rover | Chronicles

Water on Mars: Incredible Images of Mars Clouds Sent by Curiosity Rover | Chronicles

May 30, 2021 0 Comments
Water on Mars: Incredible Images of Mars Clouds Sent by Curiosity Rover | Chronicles

Curiosity Rover NASA Was able to capture this Saturday’s series Amazing pictures of clouds Tuesday, Which indicates the presence of water in the atmosphere of the red planet.

According to NASA, Clouds are rare and they are located in thin atmospheres Tuesday, But they usually form at the Earth’s equator.

Scientists noted that last year, at Earth time two years ago, clouds began to form more than expected.

Nine described NASA What “Whiskey puffs filled with ice crystals scattering the light of the setting sun, some of which glow with color”.

Black and white images taken by the Curiosity Rover line.

In this way, the images provided new insights to the Curiosity team NASA. In the first results, scientists confirmed that the first clouds are higher than most Martian clouds, which are usually about 37 miles (about 60 km) from the planet’s surface and are formed by ice..

NASA says high-altitude clouds are made up of frozen carbon dioxide or dry ice.

“When viewed after sunset, its ice crystals catch a dim light so that they glow against the dark sky. These twilight clouds, also known as ‘noctilucent’ clouds (Latin ‘night glow’), glow as they are filled with crystals and then darken after the sun’s position in the sky falls below its height. This is a useful clue for scientists to determine how high they are. “, They described from the American space agency.

Sequence of color images.

In addition, Curiosity captured images of contrasting clouds “Nagre”, With light colors throughout.

Mark Lemon, an astronomer at the Space Science Institute in Boulder, Colorado, commented in a NASA post that the colors came from almost identical cloud particles. “It usually occurs when clouds form and they all grow at the same rate.”He explained.

Lemon said he was surprised to see the colors appearing in these clouds; Red and greens and blues and purples. “It’s so nice to see something glowing with so many colors Tuesday, He insisted.

READ  The security team is "extremely concerned" about NASA's plans to test the Moon mission software

You May Also Like

Planet TIC 172900988b TESS Ditemukan Di Sekitar Bintang Biner Kuno

Planet TIC 172900988b TESS is found around ancient binary stars

Des étoiles peuvent-elles simplement disparaître sans laisser de trace ? C’est la question que pose le projet Vanishing and Appearing Sources during a Century of Observations (Vasco). © Tryfonov, Adobe Stock

Mysteriously hidden 800 stars ask astronomers

Le tokamak KSTAR en Corée du Sud, vu de l

Nuclear fusion: Advances in magnetic prison

Morocco wins gold at Pan-African Mathematical Olympiad

Morocco wins gold at Pan-African Mathematical Olympiad

Spring 2021 Review: Freshness, abundant irrigation following drought

Spring 2021 Review: Freshness, abundant irrigation following drought

Bioengineers are developing a method of comparing cells between species

Bioengineers are developing a method of comparing cells between species

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *