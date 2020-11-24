SpaceX again delays launching Starling due to weather at sea

SpaceX delayed planning its next Starling Internet satellite on Monday due to conditions affecting the Atlantic Ocean booster recovery zone.

“Now the target is Tuesday, November 24 at 9:13 pm EST to launch the Falcon 9’s Starling, as weather conditions improve in the recovery area.” SpaceX said Work started from the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Base 40.

The Of course I still love you The drone, which was designed to make rocket landings parked 250 miles northeast of Florida, experienced almost difficult conditions throughout Monday. If the rescue zones are too unstable, the 162-foot first phase of the Falcon 9 could collapse, causing damage or falling into the sea. This could cause the drone to explode and damage the ship.

Around the pad, meanwhile, The space force said Tuesday’s attempt should see 80% of “cell” conditions. The “cell” percentage does not have booster recovery weather or high levels of wind, which are constantly monitored as teams approach the elevator window.

The previous attempt was launched late Sunday to refuel a 230-foot rocket. An exact reason has not been released, but SpaceX 60 said the rocket and payload of the Starling satellites were “healthy” and that teams needed more time to review the data.

This booster is special for SpaceX – Tuesday’s flight marks its seventh date, with the Navy Chief and Flying Falcon 9 flying back.

If successful, this 16th Starling mission would have launched about 960 of the glowing satellites on SpaceX Internet to date, but currently have less than 850 operations due to planned T-orbits or crashes. Flat satellites orbit the earth at an altitude of about 350 miles.

Tuesday’s launch strengthens SpaceX’s position on the satellite internet arena, which is finally starting to take shape for a company that plans to offer global coverage. Some US and Canada-based customers – primarily in the northern states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Maine – already have Invitations to join the galaxy.

Although not as fast-paced as the ground-based Internet, the constellation offers faster speeds than traditional satellite networks at low cost – for example, a welcome change for clients working in remote areas or living in rooms.

If called, customers in those northern latitudes pay $ 499 for a 19-inch satellite dish and wireless router at a time. The cost of the service is $ 99 per month.

Contact Emre Kelly at [email protected] or 321-242-3715. Follow him Twitter, Facebook And Instagram at mEmreKelly. Support Space Magazine by subscribing to floridatoday.com/specialoffer/.

Start on Tuesday, November 24th

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Job: 16th launch of Starling satellites

Start time: 9:13 p.m.

Start window: உடனடி; Begin at the right time

Boot Campus: 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

Weather: 80% “go”

Visit floridatoday.com/space The release begins Tuesday night at 8 p.m.