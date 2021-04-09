A rainbow? NASA explains the origin of the mysterious curve that was diligently captured on Mars | Technology

NASA last Sunday Released new image Of the helicopter Ingenuity Located on the surface Tuesday.

Although this post is filled with comments for the clarity of seeing the red planet, one detail in particular caught my eye.

As you can see in the following tweet, the snapshot has a specific curve in the background of the shot.

This quickly led many to theorize about the origin of this phenomenon, even mentioning that it was a possibility In the rainbow.

# Mars Helicopter Touch Down Confirmed! Its 293 million miles (471 million km) journey ASNASAPersevere It ended with a final drop of 4 inches (10 cm) from the rover’s belly to the surface of Mars. The next milestone? Survive the night. https://t.co/TNCdXWcKWE pic.twitter.com/XaBiSNebua – NASA JBL (ASNASAJPL) April 4, 2021

This is why the US space agency decided to put an end to speculation and make it clear that it is not possible for a rainbow to be on Mars soil.

“Many have wondered: is it a rainbow on Mars? No “He began by pointing to the official account of the diligent investigation.

“Rainbow is not possible here. Rainbows are made of light reflected by round water droplets, but here there is not enough water to condense it and the liquid water being in the atmosphere is very cold, ”he said.

“A lens expansion in this bow”, They clarified in the same release. As collected German wave, Diligently captured the photo with its risk-averse rear camera, so the scattering effect of light is not exactly “surprising”.

Many have asked: Is it a rainbow on Mars? No. Rainbows are not possible here. Rainbows are formed by light reflected by round water droplets, but there is not enough water to condense here, and it is too cold for liquid water in the atmosphere. This bow is a lens magnifier. pic.twitter.com/mIoSSuilJW – NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (ASNASAPersevere) April 6, 2021

“I have umbrellas in my front hustle and bustle and they were considered essential to the work (I need them to drive forward, I usually drive forward)” they said in another tweet.

“Umbrellas are not necessarily considered in my rear hustle and bustle, so false light artifacts are found in their pictures.”They are more.

Ultralight helicopter Ingenuity, Like a large drone, it crashed under the Perseverance rover that landed on Mars on February 18, and remained there until the rover reached its destination.

These days, the team on the ground is checking whether the solar panels are working as planned and then starting to test the motors and sensors before the first flight, which should not have been done before. April 11.